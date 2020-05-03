Lea Michele Confirmed Those Pregnancy Rumors With Two Words

After rumors emerged earlier this week that Lea Michele is pregnant, the actress confirmed that she and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting their first child with a post on Instagram. The photo of Michele standing barefoot in the grass in a summery blue dress, gazing at her belly, is accompanied by the caption, “So grateful.”
Michele’s comment section was buzzing with other celebrities congratulating her and expressing their excitement over the news. “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!” wrote her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts. Ashley Tisdale jumped into the comments unable to contain her excitement, writing, “OMG OMG.” Maren Morris wrote, “Aw congratulations, mama!” Michele’s former Glee co-star Naya Rivera complimented her, writing, “Aww congrats! I love this. You’re going to be a great mommy!”
Michele and Reich were married in March 2019 after first getting together in 2017. Several months after the wedding, Michele revealed her hope of becoming a mother in an interview with Health. In the same interview, Michele mentioned her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which can make it difficult for women to conceive. Describing it as a very common condition, Michele spoke about how she was able to mitigate symptoms through lifestyle adjustments like a plant-based diet. “I am very fortunate,” said Michele. “There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense.”
Given that Michele grew up on stage performing, it comes as no surprise that — prior to announcing her pregnancy — she was already thinking about adorable Halloween costumes for her child. “They’re going to be like the cutest thing ever,” she told Ryan Seacrest in an interview on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I feel like sushi is number one on the list — I want my kids to dress up like a lion or a taco — everything cute and adorable I want that for sure.”
The parents have not yet announced the baby’s due date or any further details.
