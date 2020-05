Lea Michele Confirmed Those Pregnancy Rumours With Two Words

Michele and Reich were married in March 2019 after first getting together in 2017 . Several months after the wedding, Michele revealed her hope of becoming a mother in an interview with Health. In the same interview, Michele mentioned her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which can make it difficult for women to conceive. Describing it as a very common condition, Michele spoke about how she was able to mitigate symptoms through lifestyle adjustments like a plant-based diet. “I am very fortunate,” said Michele. “There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with — mine is not as intense.”