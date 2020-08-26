Meghan Markle’s $15 Striped Mask Is Still Available

Last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted volunteering for Baby2Baby, an organization that distributes baby supplies to families in need. For the occasion, the royal duo continued their casual dressing streak — which started with matching beanies in Canada and was followed by coordinated baseball caps in L.A. — with Markle dressed in forest green cargo shorts, a flowy white button-down, and a pair of Stan Smiths; Harry wore gray khaki shorts, a white polo, and a baseball cap. Both also wore masks, Harry’s a similar gray to his shorts and Markle’s a blue-and-white striped style. Suffice to say, her mask was the clear winner in the fashion department.
Baby2Baby was proud to host a drive-through distribution at Knox Elementary in South LA as students across the country return to distance learning this week. Thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for joining our team to help us distribute school supplies, clothing, hygiene items, food and more to children who need these basic essentials more than ever during this unprecedented back to school season.
Markle’s seersucker mask, which is still available (!) and costs $15, is from New York-based fashion label Royal Jelly Harlem. All of its designs, which also include men’s and women’s clothing, furniture, and accessories, are made in NYC. The owners, mother-daughter duo Teta and Maya Gorgoni, founded Royal Jelly Harlem in 2011 after traveling to West and South Africa and feeling inspired by the beauty of the fabrics found there. Markle’s mask, which is lined with orange fabric on the other side and comes in colors including pink and red, is just one of the brand’s many unisex mask options. And right now, if you pick five masks from the site, you only have to pay the price for four. Sounds like a no-brainer purchase to us.
This more dialed-back look on the Duchess of Sussex is one of many from the last year, following the couple's move from the U.K. to L.A Gone are the days when we’d report on yet another stunning jewel-toned Givenchy gown on Markle. Instead, these days, we’re more likely to spot her in an affordable summer dress or cargo pants and sneakers — and a face mask! — thus proving that Markle can wear, and look good, in it all.
Shop her Royal Jelly Harlem mask and other striped masks like it, ahead.
