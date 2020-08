Meghan Markle’s $15 Striped Mask Is Still Available

Markle’s seersucker mask, which is still available (!) and costs $15, is from New York-based fashion label Royal Jelly Harlem . All of its designs, which also include men’s and women’s clothing, furniture, and accessories, are made in NYC. The owners, mother-daughter duo Teta and Maya Gorgoni, founded Royal Jelly Harlem in 2011 after traveling to West and South Africa and feeling inspired by the beauty of the fabrics found there. Markle’s mask, which is lined with orange fabric on the other side and comes in colors including pink and red, is just one of the brand’s many unisex mask options. And right now, if you pick five masks from the site, you only have to pay the price for four. Sounds like a no-brainer purchase to us.