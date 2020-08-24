It is cathartic to see Tic obliterate a group of white supremecists so willing to sacrifice his life for their own power. But, this moment comes with a cost: the death of Uncle George. George’s life was Samuel’s ceremony insurance card. Because Samuel died before the end of the ceremony — and Tic did not follow Samuel’s horrifying rules in the first place — Samuel was not able to reverse George’s fatal gunshot wound. Considering the fact Samuel planned to jump into Eden at the close of the ceremony, it is likely the promise to save George’s life was always an empty one anyway. This is how Tic finds his uncle dead in the back seat of his beloved station wagon, Woody.

