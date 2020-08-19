Even in the dog days of summer while wading in the kiddie pool or running through the sprinkler, my children ask almost daily: "When can we go back to school?" They crave human connection. As a parent, I am craving some sense of calm. Sure, I've gotten things done by waking up two hours before everyone else and going to bed two hours after everyone's asleep, or by juggling Zoom calls on mute while breaking up fights between my kids and wearing more hats than I can balance — but at what cost? I’m an epileptic and I have been doubling up on my medication at least once a week for fear of a seizure because I have not slept enough and often feel fuzzy-headed from all the stress. Something has to give.