Rashida Jones & Bill Murray Play A Father-Daughter Duo In Sofia Coppola’s Latest Movie

On The Rocks stars Rashida Jones as Laura, a New York City mother who has lost her sense of identity. Her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) has an ambitious new career, and though she’s happy for him to be pursuing his dreams, she wonders where that leaves her. Is she just a wife, holding down the fort until he strolls back through the door? Is she just a mom, caring for her kids at the expense of her own personhood? But when Dean starts spending more and more late hours with a new colleague, Laura teams up with her charming playboy father Felix (Murray) to get to the bottom of her plight. And if that involves careening through the streets in a conspicuous red sports car with stops for ice cold martinis and chocolate sundaes in glamorous old New York hangouts? What can I say...cheers! (Don't expect to see shots of Thompson Street, however. The film's on-screen drama spilled out into the real world feud when a local flower shop owner protested the production shutting down her business, forcing Coppola to move the shoot.)