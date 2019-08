How Rashida Jones Is Pushing Beauty Inclusivity On TV

"We’re way far away from actually shooting anything [for the tentatively titled Kevin Can F*** Himself , a show told from the widely dismissed and disproportionately hot sitcom wife’s point of view]. But the whole point of the concept of the show is to lean into the almost absurd and conspicuous dichotomy between how women are portrayed in the role of the sitcom wife and how these women actually look and feel. Part of the storytelling will be creating a grittier, more realistic look to the character of the sitcom wife. It has to be, because it has to feel different from the Super Bowl commercial ladies that everybody objectifies."