On May 6, 2009, the Dalai Lama arrived in Albany, New York to speak on the topic of compassionate ethics during difficult times at the inaugural World Ethical Foundations Consortium conference that would be attended by 3,000 NXIVM members at Palace Theatre. High ranking members of NXIVM joined him on stage. At one point, the Dalai Lama placed a traditional ceremonial Tibetan scarf, known as a khata, around the Raniere’s neck. The WEFC was a non-profit organization established by Raniere alongside sisters and NXIVM members, Sara and Clare Bronfman. Sara in particular is credited with helping book the Dalai Lama to speak at the event, thanks to her relationship with his “personal emissary of peace” to the United States, Lama Tenzin Dhonden. Some allege that she was romantically involved with Dhonden.