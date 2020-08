This is where it gets tricky. It is unlikely that the Dalai Lama knew the depths of corruption and abuse beneath the surface of NXIVM, especially given that, in 2009, most people only knew it as a zealous self-help organization. When the Dalai Lama’s appearance was first announced, the Albany press was quick to question why he would associate himself with the “cult-like” organization. This was still years before the break of any major news story on NXIVM . The first whistleblowers who spoke out against the sex cult were all still a part of the organization at this time. In each of their testimonies, the illusion was very much still intact at this point, at least for them.