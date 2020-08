For One Day Only, You Can Buy The Telfar Bag Of Your Dreams

Today’s announcement precedes the pre-order, which launches on Wednesday at 12:00am EST and will run until 11:59pm on shop.telfar.net , in an effort to ensure that everyone who wants a bag, knows about the Bag Security Program and can participate in the limited-time event. For those who do participate, Telfar promises to have the bag on their doorstep by January 15 at the latest, barring any “unforeseen delay or disaster.” If, say, an "asteroid" hits, thus delaying the arrival of your Telfar Shopping Bag(s), the brand promises that you’ll be the first to know. Following the 24-hour-sale, Telfar will go back to offering bag restocks by color and size periodically.