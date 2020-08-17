Lady Gaga has already shown the world (many times over) that she can pull off just about any hair or makeup style — no matter how quirky or off-beat it might be. But the singer's experimental attitude toward beauty isn't just for show. Each of her looks — from braided bows to meat accessories — are incredibly intentional in their messaging, and her latest makeover is no different.
Over the weekend, the singer gave fans a glimpse of her brand-new "ocean blue" hair. In the selfie she posted to Instagram, Gaga is rocking tonal baby blue highlights mixed throughout her platinum blonde extensions. The look was created by her longtime stylist Frederic Aspiras, who revealed that her new color is actually a nod to his late mother. "Hello, Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed...Suzie’s Ocean Blonde," Gaga wrote. "I love you Freddie 💕💕 this was extra special glamour with love."
Advertisement
Aspiras, who also shared an image of his client's new hair, says that creating this look for Gaga brought him peace during a painful time. "Being that my mother was my role model as a hairdresser, I’m trying my hardest to find the joy even in what I love to do the most, which is doing hair," he shared on Instagram. "Yesterday, @ladygaga, you gave me back my joy again by reminding me what my Mom told me long ago about what I loved to do the most and that is create with love. You wiped my tears away and lifted my chin from off the ground as I walk. So, thank you for allowing me to create this hair on you and showing me what the true meaning of living is."
While Gaga's look is on par with recent celebrity hair color trends, the touching meaning behind it makes it that much more beautiful and is further proof that the singer's beauty choices remain unmatched.