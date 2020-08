The Deeper Meaning Behind Lady Gaga’s New “Ocean Blonde” Hair

Aspiras, who also shared an image of his client's new hair, says that creating this look for Gaga brought him peace during a painful time. "Being that my mother was my role model as a hairdresser, I’m trying my hardest to find the joy even in what I love to do the most, which is doing hair," he shared on Instagram. "Yesterday, @ladygaga , you gave me back my joy again by reminding me what my Mom told me long ago about what I loved to do the most and that is create with love. You wiped my tears away and lifted my chin from off the ground as I walk. So, thank you for allowing me to create this hair on you and showing me what the true meaning of living is."