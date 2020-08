Miley Cyrus Lied To Liam Hemsworth About Losing Her Virginity

Cyrus has been open about her fluid sexuality in the past — she came out as pansexual and gender-queer in 2015 — and been an active advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever," she told Vanity Fair in 2019. She emphasized the ethos that in the end, sex, sexuality histories and all its baggage aren't what truly matters in relationships. "What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”