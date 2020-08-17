That led to a three-year period during which Ogwumike was averaging just three or four hours of sleep a night. She would wake up most mornings at 4 a.m. and head to the ESPN offices, where she’d go on the air for SportsCenter at 7 a.m. After filming all morning, she’d work out with her team, then play a game at night or study for the next morning’s segment, finally falling into bed at around 1 a.m.