Working there looks very different now, amid COVID-19. In the beginning we were wearing gloves and rotating between every cash and customer transaction, in addition to wearing masks. As it got hotter and busier we ditched the gloves and bought hand sanitizer to keep around the store. We require everyone to wear masks when coming to the walk-up window to order, even though they're outside. Before leaving, I make sure to wash my hands and wipe down my phone with a Clorox wipe. As soon as I come home, I also change my clothes and wash up to avoid bringing anything into my home that could infect my parents. On a more positive note, I've noticed a change in customers’ attitudes — they've been a lot more understanding and calm when it comes to tipping and being nice to the staff. Much more "please and thank yous" than normal, which I hope stays after the pandemic.