Set in 1954, the characters of Lovecraft Country are trying to grapple with the horrors of being Black in the Jim Crow era in addition to Lovecraft-style monsters, space travel, and even spirits. The first chapter, aptly titled “Lovecraft Country,” opens with the main character, Atticus Turner (Atticus Freeman in the HBO series), who has received a strange letter from his father, Montrose, asking him to go to Massachusetts. He travels there with Letitia and his uncle George, where they mainly encounter racist cops — not supernatural creatures — as they head to a manor owned by Samuel Braithwhite where they learn about Atticus’ ancestors. Titus Braithwhite, a wealthy white man who died in the late 1700s, once led an order of men that Caleb Braithwhite, Samuel’s son, is now in charge of. They kidnapped Atticus’ father to lure Atticus to the manor, and Caleb gives Atticus an incantation to kill the order.