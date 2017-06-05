But in the end it doesn’t really matter. Because the real point is that Kevin believes her. And why shouldn’t he, with his own life so transformed by the majestic? In her seeming absence of relevancy in both worlds, Kevin presents to her an end game. He needs her. He wants her. She’s not a ghost to him. In the end, The Leftovers wasn’t about catastrophic events, but about the humans who survive them and must contend with them thereafter. Through Nora and Kevin, we saw two converging tracts in the aftermath, two stories of people ill-equipped to survive, but who did it anyway. If there’s one thing to take away from this finale — which is really a game-changing, beautiful end note merely by being so ordinary — it’s that life, for all its lack of cohesion, can be purposeful even when we think it’s past our time.