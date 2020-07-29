Issa Rae & Jordan Peele Are Teaming Up For A Movie About A Haunted Sinkhole

With his directorial debut in the Oscar-winning psychological thriller Get Out in 2017, Jordan Peele made a seamless transition from the world of comedy into the darkness of horror. The filmmaker’s newest project will see another comedy showrunner unexpectedly joining him in the the dark genre: Issa Rae.
The Hollywood heavyweights have signed on to collaborate on a new project that sounds like it will fit in nicely with Peele's roster of freaky films. Per Deadline, the film is called Sinkhole, and it will be a "thought-provoking genre movie that engages with questions of female perfection and identity."
Based on a short story written by Leyna Krow, Sinkhole follows the new residents of a home that has a particularly unique feature — a mysterious sinkhole in its backyard. But the sinkhole isn't just an eyesore; it has the ability to fix broken things and perhaps even broken people.
Krow's short story explores societal projections of femininity through a psychological thriller/horror lens, making it a perfect project for Peele to take on. His recent filmography is equal parts nightmare-fodder and cultural commentary; Get Out took discussions of anti-Blackness and cultural appropriation to new heights, and Us cleverly critiques American classism.
Deadline reports that while Rae and her production company are onboard to produce Sinkhole along with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, the Insecure showrunner may also be starring in the developing film. Now, I'm used to seeing Rae bring me joy onscreen, but Sinkhole sounds quietly terrifying enough to make me see her differently. Here's hoping I don't have to unstan out of fear like I did Lupita Nyong'o. I can't lose another faveE