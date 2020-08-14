"When she came to film the classroom scene with us, we had a few hours in a hotel room where they ordered us food and she was sitting at her computer and I was learning some of the other raps. I said, This is the type of person that Robin is. I really want to bring New Orleans into her speech. I’m from Brooklyn and any chance I get, I say it. So I know Robin is gonna be [saying] something about NOLA," Fishback told Refinery29 in early August. "I wanted Chika to mention Katrina and how it connects with Robin. And so she came up with this dope line where she says: 'I've been on a journey of a warrior, the Odyssey, you gotta see the remnants of the hurricane inside of me.'"