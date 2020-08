Why Our Economy Needs International College Students

International college students in the U.S. have been made to feel extremely unwelcome in the past few months, as the Trump administration goes back-and-forth on whether they will be forced out of the country if their classes are held online. The initial policy, which the administration has since walked back, to have ICE enforce the sudden expulsion of international students, some of whom have nowhere else to go, has been rightly widely criticized for its cruelty. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports, international students who have remained in college towns — the same ones many domestic students long ago left — have been helping local businesses stay afloat in a time of unprecedented economic suffering.