Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child & Reveal Her Name

Just months after ringing in their first wedding anniversary, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have another big reason to celebrate: their family of five (which includes two pet pigs and a lamb!) just ushered in one more member.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyla. The couple officially announced her birth on Instagram and revealed her name. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt and Schwarzenegger wrote. "We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed!" Her middle name indicates that their daughter was named after Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver.
Though the exact day of their daughter’s arrival is unknown, the celebrity couple is reportedly doing well days after her birth. "They knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kat had a good pregnancy, and she is hoping for a quick recovery. So far, so good.”
“She is going through all the first-time mom emotions.” continued the source. “She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It's comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."
The birth of his daughter makes Pratt a father of two; he shares son Jack with his his ex-wife Anna Faris, who he amicably divorced in 2018. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor began dating Schwarzenegger later that year, and a whirlwind romance led to their surprise engagement in last January. Five months later, the pair exchanged vows during a low-key ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch.
A big family is definitely in the cards for the couple if Pratt has his way. Shortly after the news of his engagement to Schwarzenegger broke last year, the actor shared that his ideal life would be marked by a full house.
“Lots of kids,” he revealed in an interview with ET. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life."
This article has been updated with additional information.