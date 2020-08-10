Up until the very end of the second season, Diego is hellbent on trying to save JFK — an effort that proves fruitless. However, the person he really needs to save is himself and he manages to do that with Lila’s indirect help. He realizes that there’s more to life than just being a hero in his father’s eyes and as soon as he lets go of that idea he can finally let other people in. For the first time in forever, he's there for his siblings when they need him. He then goes so far as to save Lila, let her get away, and then tell Luther he loves her. The Diego we met back in season 1 wouldn’t do any of that.