The FBI Is Searching Jake Paul’s L.A. Mansion

While the case that initially promoted the raid is unknown, Paul is no stranger to ruffling the feathers of authority. The online personality, who boasts more than 20 million YouTube subscribers , was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in May when videos surfaced of Paul looting a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. Paul has most recently been heavily criticized for his dismissal of COVID-19 safety protocols and throwing large parties in his mansion , one of which two weeks ago Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub called "irresponsible and selfish."