I appreciated the way that you wrote about the concept of the closet, of how there's a predominant idea that being closeted requires some level of awareness that you are closeted, or awareness that you are queer — but that that's not always the case. Sometimes the closet can be characterized by a realization you haven't had yet, as opposed to an active denial.

I look back now at myself as a preteen or a teenager, or sometimes look at pictures of myself when I had this very punk, spiky haircut when I was in college. This tripped me up so much when I was writing the book. I felt like I had people who knew me then, like they were on my shoulder as I was writing this and I felt like they were saying, Well, I mean, obviously, you were queer all along. But I think back to the part of the book that's about the date that I went on [with a woman] when I was like 20. Despite the fact that I came out of that feeling like, Wow, that was incredible, I had no idea how big, how expansive I could feel. I felt like a better person for discovering that I could be attracted to her, that I could be attracted to all kinds of people, not just men. But at the same time, I never came away from that with this lingering sense that I was queer. I just felt like myself, and I was attracted to men, every time except that one time when I was 20.