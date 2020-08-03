It’s National Watermelon Day! Celebrate With These Easy Canned Cocktails & Seltzers

From hard seltzers to watermelon cider to Harry Styles' music video (iykyk), the flavor of the summer is undoubtedly watermelon. It's no surprise that we can't get our sticky paws off this flavor — it's refreshing but not too sweet, classically cooling, and borderline nostalgic after having to spend this year indoors and not grilling by the pool with a slice of watermelon in hand. With ready to drink alcohol sales up a whopping 178% in 2020 (according to Minibar), it feels perfectly summery to add a watermelon flavor to the roster. And, who knows, maybe by summer 2021 we'll actually be able to sip these babies outside.
Ahead, we've got some of the best watermelon booze you can buy right now, so if you can't live without that watermelon sugar (high!), then keep reading.