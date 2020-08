Justin went on to be a contestant on season 2 of Bachelor Pad in 2011, but was eliminated in the first episode. In 2016, he gave an interview about The Bachelorette to Entertainment Tonight and said that the producers manipulated things so that he would be the villain, even before the girlfriend reveal. "I knew Ali wasn't for me the third day in," he said. "There were just a couple things where, I was just like, 'This girl is not for me.'" He said he wanted to leave the show in Iceland — which, dude, that was still way after three days in — but the producers "wanted it to be done in Turkey." It's hard to find out much else about him, and his last tweet is from 2018. Supposedly, he went on the show to become famous, but it looks like that dream has been left in the past.