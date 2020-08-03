Here’s What Happened To Your Favorite Love On The Spectrum Couples

Unlike other dating shows, Netflix's Love on the Spectrum doesn’t end with every dater finding their perfect match or the contestants telling all in a live finale. Instead, the five-part series mainly explores the nuances and importance of love and relationships, all while offering a glimpse into the love lives of Australian young adults on the autism spectrum. Some participants embark on blind dates; others give speed-dating a try. One couple even gets engaged on-screen in the final episode. Aside from Jimmy’s heartwarming proposal, though, we’re left with a lot of questions about what happened to the rest of the cast.
Advertisement
The show, which first aired in Australia last year, has already been renewed for a second season. Don’t get your hopes up about a Michael-centric spin-off, though: Creator Cian O’Clery confirmed that season 2 of Love on The Spectrum will follow a brand-new cast. But this doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of your favorites just yet. In a new interview with Netflix, the daters discussed their love lives, lessons learned, and reflections on the show. Here’s what they’re all up to right now — and which couples are still going strong today.
Ruth & Thomas
This should come as no surprise to anyone who saw Love on the Spectrum, but Ruth and Thomas are still very much in love. They got married just last month, and according to Ruth’s Instagram, the couple celebrated their marriage with a post-wedding trip to a local cat cafe. Thomas also told Netflix that they recently moved out of their rented apartment and into a house. The best part of their new home? Not only is it right near a railway, which Thomas loves, but it looks like there’s plenty of space for the couple’s many pets.
Jimmy & Sharnae
In one of the show’s most tender moments, Jimmy proposed to Sharnae, and the two joked about a possible Las Vegas wedding. Neither has confirmed whether or not they’re married, but they’re definitely still together. When asked about the meaning of love, Jimmy said, “I assume it’s what I feel all the time when I’m with Sharnae.”
Advertisement
Michael & Amanda
View this post on Instagram
Love On The Spectrum is on Netflix! Honestly I never expected something like this to happen, from literally just meeting the crew at Supanova in my Paw Patrol cosplay put my name & number down & not think I would get very far. I'm not sure what else to write ahaha, I just mostly want to thank especially to my friends & family for being so supportive & cheering me on. ☺️💖#Netflix #loveonthespectrum
At the start of Love on the Spectrum, no one was more excited to begin dating than Michael. He initially bonded with Amanda, a fellow toy collector, but their relationship didn’t pan out. However, the experience did incentivize Michael to put himself out there. “I haven’t given up on that. I have no intention of giving up,” he told Netflix. “I am on one dating app. I decided to simply give it a try.” Meanwhile, Amanda wrote on Instagram that even though things didn’t work out with Michael, the two decided to stay friends.
Chloe & Lotus
Chloe went on two dates on the show, but one turned out much better than the other. “When I was on the date with Marcus, things went alright at first. We had a few things in common, but there was no chemistry… and certain conversation topics made it very awkward,” she told Refinery29. On the other hand, she “kept smiling for hours” after her date with Lotus, and she reiterated to Netflix that it was “probably one of the best moments of my life.”
“Dating as a bisexual woman... it’s hard as it is, but being on the spectrum, I think it just makes it a lot harder,” Chloe told Netflix. Right now, she’s single, but she’s still looking for her perfect match. “I really want to find someone and have a very special connection with them, like Jimmy and Sharnae.”
Mark
Mark went on several dates on Love on the Spectrum and even attended a dating boot camp. Ultimately, he didn’t find love on the show, but he learned a lot from the experience. “I do want to be in a relationship, but at the same time I’d like my own time and I also tend to prefer routines rather than spur of the moment events,” Mark told Refinery29. “For example, I need to plan that I’m going on a date rather than have someone turn up unannounced, which has happened to me.”
Advertisement
Olivia
Olivia went on two dates, but neither worked out. However, she learned a lot about what she’s looking for. “I think that I need a creative person,” she told Netflix. She also mentioned that, moving forward, she’s interested in possibly dating women. “I wasn’t sure on the show, but I’m actually bisexual,” she added. Aside from her love life, Olivia is staying busy with her theater company and finding ways to continue acting over Zoom.
Andrew
On Love on the Spectrum, Andrew was interested in a girl he met during a speed dating session. Today, he’s still single, but that doesn’t mean he’s done looking for the right person — he told Netflix that he recently decided to apply to more social gatherings and speed dating events.
Maddi
Maddi dated several guys on the show, including Mark. By the end, she was still single. “It was a whole new thing for me,” she explained. “People just think [love is] all so black and white but it can be all over the place sometimes.” Today, she’s focusing on her new job at a doggy daycare, and she also says she hopes to learn to drive in the near future.
Kelvin
Kelvin didn’t comment on his love life, but he told Netflix that he’s been drawing and he hopes to find a job in customer service soon. According to Instagram, he also attended an anime festival recently with several friends, including fellow Love on the Spectrum alum Amanda.
Related Content: