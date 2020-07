The first season showed us what would happen if a bunch of superpowered teenagers grew up and moved on from their vigilante life. Some of them found it easier than others. Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) , who can use the power of suggestion to get anyone to do anything by saying “I heard a rumor,” became a famous actress and settled down with a family. Super strong man (with ape DNA) Luther (Tom Hopper) and metal manipulator Diego both kept up the superhero lifestyle independently. Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who has the power to talk to the dead, overindulged in drugs and alcohol to numb the pain that comes with that power.