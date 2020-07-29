WhenI ask her how she's been faring during the worldwide pandemic, Riverdale starMadelaine Petsch bursts out laughing.
"I'mnot great," Petsch admits as her chuckles fade. "I'm doing my bestwith the tools that I've been given. I'm doing therapy and I'm trying my bestto meditate every day and focus on my mental health.But like everyone, I feel like in quarantine... it's dwindling. So I'm doing mybest."
She'sin Los Angeles right now, away from her family. Thankfully, she tells me, she'snot alone. "My best friend lives with me and if I didn't have her, I don'tknow what I would do," she says. "She is like my savior." Thepair of besties has what Petsch calls "an open dialogue." "Ifeither of us are feeling depressed or anxious or anything like that, we justtalk about it," she says. "And that really helps that I havethat."
It soon becomes clear that Petsch is a big believer inhaving an open dialogue about everything. Like, say, her first visit tothe gynecologist.
"Iwas like, weird and ashamed to talk about my vagina," she says. "Ifelt so weird talking about that body part, but I'm sure if they were talkingto me about my foot, I would have felt normal talking about it. It was thisweird kind of like stigma and awkwardness, that maybe just comes along withbeing a teenager or maybe comes along with societal constructs... Back then itwas so scary."
Okay,okay — Petsch didn’t just start spontaneously talking about the OB/GYN.She recently partnered with with AbbVie to promote 'Are You in the Lo?’, acampaign that aims to empower women to be knowledgeable about their options forpreventing pregnancy.
"It'sincredibly important to me to make this not a taboo conversation topic,” Petschsays. Despite her discomfort at the gynecologist, she describes her firstexperiences with birth control and sex ed as positive, somethingshe attributes to her open-minded family. "I had a family where noconversation topic was off the table. I was lucky enough to have a mom who didthe research for me and provided me with materials."
Unlikeher character on Riverdale, Petsch had an extremely close relationshipwith her mom — a person so warm that she even acted as a "surrogatemother" to a lot of her friends growing up, according to the actor."They would come over if they had any questions," she says. "Iremember my friends used to take pregnancy tests at my house when we wereyounger... like all of that stuff. My mom took care of all of it."
Shesays her mother's attitude made all the difference when it came to her earliestrelationships. "I was able to take my time and feel comfortable in mydecisions at the time that I made them," she said. "And then I lookedat my friends who didn't have that and were so curious about it and had noinformation that they ended up regretting some of the decisions that theymade."
Herexperiences growing up highlight how essential just talking — to yourkids, to your friends — about sexual health can be. Education isempowering; knowing about all the options for something like birth controlallows you to feel more confident about making a decision that impacts yourbody and your life. "It's their body and it's their choice, and theyshould be able to have the tools and the knowledge to make educated decisionsabout what they're doing with their body," Petsch says.
WhenI admire Petsch’s openness — she chats as easily about anxiety during COVID and her first gynecologist’svisit as I do about the weather — we end up circling back around to theimportance of talking about tough topics as a way to de-stigmatize them.
"I'mnot saying that I am the person to be the barrier breaker," shesays. "However, I think that these kinds of conversations start thebarrier being broken."