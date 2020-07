How To Avoid Being A Complete Jerk When Dining Out During A Pandemic

"I've had people come in without a mask, just a shirt raised up to their nose, and I tell them it's unacceptable. They have to wear a mask ," Hernandez says. "I've had a customer ask if I was going to require him to wear a mask, I said 'if I have to wear it, so do you.'" Customers' unwillingness to comply with new safety protocols is one issue that was raised by all of the restaurant workers we spoke to, and masks, of course, are at the center of these struggles . Marie Perez, 25, works as a barista in a coffee shop on an Air Force base in Western Florida. She has to deal with quite a few customers who don't want to wear masks and has even had to refuse service to someone who wasn't wearing one. She calls those situations "very frustrating."