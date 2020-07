This Fall, Teachers Across The Country Are Prepared To Go On Strike

“A lot of people are just finding other jobs, or trying to. I'm trying to convince them not to, I'm not sure if it's working,” Katrina, a high school teacher in Texas, told Refinery29 in an interview . “One of our [union] members was talking to me and was saying, ‘I feel like I'm being held hostage. Like I either go to work or I get penalized. And I don't like this feeling of, you have to do this, you could die, but we don't care.’ I've done my best to talk people out of leaving. But, I mean, it's a personal decision.”