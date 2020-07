GoodTrouble: How Politicians Are Honoring John Lewis After His Death

Florida Rep. Val Demings thought back on how hard Lewis was willing to fight for his equality in the U.S., writing in a press release that “I was in awe in the ‘60s and am still in awe today of the man who was larger than life. Mr. John Lewis was strong as a lion, yet gentle as [a] dove. He loved America and was willing to work hard and sacrifice to make it a better place. In the dark and difficult days, he reminded us to protect our inner light, maintain our hope and our spirit; that only despair can impede the cause of justice.”