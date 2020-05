Nancy Pelosi Forgot That It’s Possible To Criticize Trump Without Fat Shaming

However, Pelosi didn’t simply call the president out for his use of the medication, and her critique wasn’t of his politics and how touting this drug could be harmful to the American public. Instead, the House Speaker took a pointed jab at his body size. “He’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and his… shall we say… weight group — morbidly obese,” Pelosi said to Anderson Cooper. Following her comments, social media exploded with criticism for her blatant fat-shaming , saying that Pelosi's attack on Trump's body in no way proved the larger point: that Trump's peddling of hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for everyone, not just him.