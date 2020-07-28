How NIENMORE Is Helping Women In Juárez, One Tie-Dye Dress At A Time

According to Terrazas, the situation in Juárez, a city long plagued by drug-related violence, “has not changed in the last 25 years,” with women continuing to face violence and uncertainty. “We live in a country that is going through a period of social decomposition and corruption at all levels of government, so much so that justice and respect for our rights as women cannot be accessed,” Terrazas says. There is also the exploitation of women in the factories — that is, if they can even find jobs there to support themselves and their families. “It is a cultural problem rooted and perpetuated by many factors,” Terrazas says. “One of them is due to the construction of toxic masculinity [in the workplace, which is] sustained by the same behavior in culture and education.” She points back to the government as another factor.