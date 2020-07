“I saw one young Black child, possibly from the ages of two to four behind a child gate in a hotel room,” Lopez said in a video shared by the organization’s Twitter account. "There are many staff at the Hampton Inn here in McAllen, Texas and it was just a harrowing site to see this as a sort of shadow operation unfolding in my home region.” Lopez added that during his visit he saw unmarked white vans without identification for any specific government agencies. Similarly, the hotels are not listed as detention facilities on ICE’s website.