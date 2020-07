Derek Chauvin & His Wife Are Facing Felony Charges For Tax Fraud

As tax season looms, some unexpected charges emerged in a case that is already widely condemned by the public. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the murder of George Floyd , is facing charges for tax evasion. Chauvin and his wife, Kellie are each facing nine counts of felony tax evasion, CBS News reports . Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce in May 2020 after her husband was fired and charged in Floyd’s killing, though the filing is pending. Now, the couple both face charges of underreporting their joint income for five years, from 2014 to 2019, according to a criminal complaint.