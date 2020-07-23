Since then, Bernstein posted a message on her Instagram stories. In her post she wrote this: "I made these masks to provide something that my customers were requesting, to encourage safety during a global pandemic, and to create a sustainable solution to fabric not going to waste. While the accusation that I stole or solicited the designs are false and I have shared receipts of emails proving that these claims are not true, I am deciding to donate all of the masks and will donate an additional 5,000 surgical masks to frontline healthcare workers. I want to take all of the negativity surrounding these masks and do something positive with it. I will continue to show my support for small businesses and give back to great organizations."