Why Is Trump Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell “Well”? The Internet Is Spiraling With Theories

It’s not possible yet to know why Trump really made these comments about Maxwell, just like it’s often not possible to know why he says any of the things he says. Even still, his refusal to acknowledge the heinous crimes Maxwell has been accused of is part of a larger pattern. “The president has nothing to say about a gun-toting madman who just murdered the son of a federal judge . But he takes time out of his press conference to send well wishes to a woman accused of trafficking teenager girls for sex,” the federal prosectuor told POLITICO. The fact that we’re still shocked by his seeming lack of sense or humanity is what’s perhaps the most surprising outcome of this.