Kosas’ Clean-Beauty Favorites Are All 20% Off

The beloved clean-beauty brand Kosas just kicked off its first-ever summer sale: starting today and lasting through July 26, every single product across the site — except its new Chemistry deodorant, sorry — will be 20% off. There's no promo code needed, so get ready to shop your hearts out with unfettered access. And did we mention that you can also nab free shipping on all orders, too? Yep.
From cult-favorite bestsellers to trendy newer launches, this sale is your one-shot-opportunity to score the popular clean-beauty brand's most desirable goods with an exclusive markdown. Best of all, everything's so easy to apply; most products are cream-based formulas, so no brushes are required. Ready to treat your summer skin to something special? Scroll ahead into the top deals worth snapping up — from luminous liquid eyeshadows to dewy hydrating concealers and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.