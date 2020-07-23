A Texas Teacher On Going Back To School: “We Want To Make Sure It’s Safe For Them & For Us”

That we get paid and we don't have to work over the summer. That's not true. We give the school district permission to hold that part of our money so we can get paid over the summer. We love our students. We're in it for the kids. And I told my students before, like when we do the drills for if there's an active shooter and they're like, well, what would happen if someone came in? I say, they'd have to get past me. They're like, really? And I'm like yes, I will die for you guys gladly if somebody is in here trying to kill you guys. I will get in the middle of it. You guys don't have to worry about that. But this isn't like a bullet. This is a virus that can take out my entire class. It can take out all of my colleagues. It's different than an active shooter. I can't train and teach my kids how to stay away from this all the time. Fear keeps kids safer. When there's an active shooter, when you're doing these drills, the fear keeps them quiet. The fear keeps them to the side. But the fear of something that you can't see, it's just intangible. And it is hard for them to understand unless they're taught it. And you get taught that at home. We want to be with our students. We want to be able to teach them correctly. We want to keep them safe. And we want to be able to identify, you know, disabilities that they might have, or food insecurities, or if they're being abused, we want to help them get away from that. But we want to make sure it's safe for them and for us. And I just wish people understood that. We're not hospital workers, we're not doctors, we're not nurses. We came into this to teach the future generations to be doctors and nurses, not to be the ones on death's doorstep.