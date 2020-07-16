Story from Pop Culture

Cory Monteith’s Mom Shared An Emotional Tribute To Naya Rivera & Her Son

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: FOX Image Collection/Getty Images.
Fans have been mourning the death of Naya Rivera since the devastating news broke that her body had officially been found in a California lake earlier this week. But the Glee star’s tragic passing hurts even more for the mother of her late co-star Cory Monteith — it occurred almost seven years to the day of his own death in 2013.
On Monday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared that Rivera had likely drowned in Lake Piru after a boating accident involving herself and her young son Josey Hollis Dorsey last week. When Josey was found sleeping alone on a rented pontoon boat, the authorities launched a full search around the area. A body later identified to belong to the actress was found on July 13.
Monteith’s mother Ann McGregor was devastated to hear the news of Rivera’s death, especially since the her body was recovered on the seventh anniversary of her son’s passing. The Glee actor, who had struggled with substance abuse throughout his life, died in 2013.  
McGregor knew how close her son and Rivera had been while filming the FOX musical series and paid her respects with a heartfelt Instagram post. 
For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren’t enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera . Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share. You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours. We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity. We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans 💔🐻💔

"For the last 7 years the 13th of July has shattered our hearts beyond repair," she captioned a picture of the Glee cast mates. "There aren't enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of @nayarivera."
"Naya, Cory loved you so so much," McGregor continued. "He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know. From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you."
"You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours," she concluded. "We’ll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity."

