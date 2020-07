California Police Are Searching For Missing Glee Actress Naya Rivera

According to CNN , Rivera and her four-year-old son Josey (who she shares custody with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey ) went to the lake yesterday after the Glee star rented a boat for them in the early afternoon. Both mother and child were reportedly seen heading out to the lake together, but hours later, fellow boaters found Josey sleeping alone onboard the boat. When questioned about why he was alone, the child said that he and his mom had been swimming, but she didn’t come out of the water with him. While he was discovered with a lifejacket on, an adult lifejacket, presumed to be Rivera's, was found on the boat.