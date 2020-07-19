This week is all about beginnings. On Monday, the Moon begins a fresh new cycle in Cancer at 1:32 p.m. EST, opposing taskmaster Saturn in retrograde. It’s a good day to create a sustainable action plan toward a new goal — but not a good day to share our plans with others. The Sun also opposes Saturn in retrograde this Monday, a clash that encourages us to be more self-sufficient. It’s a good day to rediscover our power, and meditate on how we can manifest change. We’re feeling a little more magnetic on Wednesday, as the Sun brightens the charismatic sign of Leo. We’ll be ready to reconnect with others. We may feel uniquely able to cheer up loved ones, or celebrate some nourishing self-love. Creative Mercury forms a sextile with dynamic Uranus on Wednesday, allowing us to open ourselves up to exciting new concepts. It’s a good day to connect with friends who help us to imagine new possibilities.
Your Horoscope This Week