This week is all about beginnings. On Monday, the Moon begins a fresh new cycle in Cancer, opposing taskmaster Saturn in retrograde . It’s a good day to create a sustainable action plan toward a new goal — but not a good day to share our plans with others. The Sun also opposes Saturn in retrograde this Monday, a clash that encourages us to be more self-sufficient. It’s a good day to rediscover our power, and meditate on how we can manifest change. We’re feeling a little more magnetic on Wednesday, as the Sun brightens the charismatic sign of Leo . We’ll be ready to reconnect with others. We may feel uniquely able to cheer up loved ones, or celebrate some nourishing self-love. Creative Mercury forms a sextile with dynamic Uranus on Wednesday, allowing us to open ourselves up to exciting new concepts. It’s a good day to connect with friends who help us to imagine new possibilities.