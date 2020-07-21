15 Seconds Of Fame: The Future Of Reality TV Is On Our Phones

Dickerson says she’s often asked how you can tell a story on a phone, and as an answer she talks about her reality TV past. “I think of The Real World so often because I started there, but what we are doing is next level, because while a show like that introduces you to seven strangers, we introduce you to one or two strangers, and allow you to get to know them so much better. This is the perfect place for those kinds of stories. You get to know them as closely as you know someone that you already know, and they’re sharing their life with you.”

