Did Zero Waste Daniel Predict The Death Of Fashion As We Know It?

Before it came to fruition though, he had a brief stint as a design intern at Carolina Herrera and then a temp job as an assistant sweater designer at Victoria’s Secret. But it didn’t take long for Silverstein to realize that traditional fashion wasn’t for him. “As a young professional, I got to actually see what wastes we were creating, and having just recently done that project, it really didn't sit well with me,” Silverstein says. “I was so uncomfortable with being part of the design process, ordering production that was going to be wasteful.” Six months into his job at Victoria’s Secret, he quit and started a zero-waste brand, 100%, which was a ready-to-wear line of cocktail dresses, suits, and more that utilized 100% of every piece of fabric bought.