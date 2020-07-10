"I've never seen any language like this in my life that would strip a person of their First Amendment rights to communicate with the media," Levine said. On July 2, Cohen tweeted about his book, violating the terms of his furlough. On Thursday, U.S. Marshals were ordered to take him back to prison outside of the courthouse where Cohen and his lawyer were trying to negotiate the terms. After a short hour and a half, Cohen pleaded, "I'll sign the whole document if that means I don't have to go back to jail.” Still, he’d already squandered his shot.