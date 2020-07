As Millions Suffer From Unemployment, The Catholic Church Gets $1.4 Billion In Relief Funds

According to an analysis of federal data conducted by the Associated Press, millions of dollars are "going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups." Data shows that the majority of the church’s money was approved during the loan program’s first two weeks. However, in that same time, many local businesses were unable to receive loans from the initial $349 billion funding to the program because it was first-come, first-served. In total, nearly 500 loans exceeding $1 million each were approved for Catholic entities. At least eight reached the maximum payout range of $5-10 million. Among the listed recipients are the offices of bishops, major churches, headquarters of leading religious orders, schools, and chapters of catholic charities.