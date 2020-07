The argument of men dressing as women to access women's spaces has long been used as an argument to deny transgender women their rights, but there has never been any evidence that this occurs. Instead, transgender women are more likely to be the victims of violence when trying to access women's spaces than they are to be perpetrators. According to the NCTE study, 22 percent of transgender people who had accessed shelters reported being sexually assaulted by residents or staff, something that transgender women are especially vulnerable to when they are placed in men’s shelters.