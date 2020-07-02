“From its start, the Trump administration has been controlled by far-right anti-LGBTQ+ organizations that have a single-minded, obsessive focus on eliminating all legal and social protections for transgender people, who they see not as people but as political scapegoats for everything these groups see as threatening to conservative values,” says Minter. “As a result, the Trump administration has rolled back virtually every federal policy protecting transgender people, and the Department of Justice has gone out of its way to advocate for virulently anti-transgender positions even in private litigation in which the government is not a party, as it did in Bostock.”