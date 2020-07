The Crown Act, which stands for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, garnered nationwide attention in February after director Matthew A. Cherry won an Oscar for his film Hair Love. This short film tells the story of a Black father learning to style his daughter's natural hair. Cherry invited DeAndre Arnold , a Texas high school student who was banned from his graduation and prom for wearing locs, to the Oscars ceremony as his guest. "There's a very important issue out there, The CROWN Act, and we can help to get this passed in all 50 states, which will help stories like DeAndre Arnold's to stop happening," Cherry said in his Oscars acceptance speech. The Crown Act has not yet been filed in Arnold's home state of Texas , though lawmakers are considering it.