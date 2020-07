The Baby-Sitters Club Leans Into ‘90s Fashion — With A Gen Z Twist

In a move that will delight the (grown-up) fans of both the books and ‘90s TV series (and movie !), the girls still hold the meetings in Claudia’s room because she is the only one who has an “olden times phone” — aka a landline, which Claudia makes a point to say her family got as part of an ultra-high-speed internet package. Naturally, super-stylish Claudia bought the physical phone on Etsy instead of any big-box retailer. In another old-school nod, they spread the word about BSC using flyers rather than social media. Of course, as 12-year-olds, they are also too young to have Instagram, a problem the girls are willing to work around before Claudia’s sister suggests an analog way to promote the business; in the same way that the BSC’s Gen X would-be clients will love the nostalgic appeal of landlines, there’s no doubt that they’ll also take to flyers-as-advertising, too.